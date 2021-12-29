Omicron variant fuels surge in COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The omicron variant is fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, statewide in Ohio and nationally.

In the last week in Hamilton County alone, cases rose from 9,100 to 11,700, Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said at a news conference Wednesday.

Ohio set a new record Wednesday for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 5,356 patients. The old record was 5,308 just over a year ago, on Dec. 15, 2020

Nationally, new cases of COVID-19 are now at the highest level on record at more than 265,000 daily on average, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Kesterman is advising people to stay home if they feel any kind of sickness after being exposed to someone with COVID-19 or suspected exposure.

Those seeking treatment at hospitals may have difficulty due to the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, he said.

Currently, 668 people are hospitalized in Hamilton County - 167 in the ICU and 127 of those patients are on ventilators, he said.

