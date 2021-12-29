Powerball jackpot soars to $441M for drawing Wednesday night
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $441 million with a $317.5 million cash option.
The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.
The last Powerball jackpot winner won $699.8 million on Oct. 4. The ticket was sold in California
The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.
