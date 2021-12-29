Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

‘Predator Poachers’ fake Instagram account leads to arrest in Southern Kentucky

By Ethan Sirles and Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A man has been arrested after he planned to meet up with a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

The girl, was not 11 years old, though. In fact, the girl was not even real. A fake Instagram account posing as the child was run by a group called “Predator Poachers”.

The Pulaski County Sheriff said Floyd T. Adams, 46, planned to meet the young girl to see a movie at the Cinema 8 Movie Theater in Somerset.

The online group called the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on December 18, when they were supposed to meet Adams.

In a release, officials with the sheriff’s office said the communication between the fictional 11-year-old and Adams had a “purpose of inappropriate relations.”

”After they [Predator Poachers] told us what had happened we conducted our own investigation to determine if the accusations are in fact what they are,” said Deputy Alex Wesley

Adams was arrested and charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor Less than 12 Years of Age. He was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

After he was taken to the detention center, deputies got a search warrant for Adams’ home and found several electronic storage devices. They said the devices will be sent to the FBI for forensic examination.

Adams appeared before the Pulaski County District Court on Wednesday, where it was decided his case would be sent to the Grand Jury.

The case is still under investigation.

The Predator Poachers are an organization founded by Alex Rosen, a 21 year old living in Houston.

”I always wanted to be in law enforcement,” he said. “I started doing this when I was nineteen, so at least in Houston you can’t be a cop until you’re 21, but that’s always what I wanted to do.”

Rosen was drawn to catching child predators when he did a test run with a fake social media account of a 15 year old.

”Within a few minutes there is someone that works at a hospital in Houston wanting to meet who he thinks this is a 15 year old boy for sex,” said Rosen. “And from there it just got progressively worse, and worse and worse.”

Rosen said that despite the danger involved he hopes to continue getting bad people off the streets.

Predator Poachers shares its video confrontations with the suspects they find online on a YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown, 17-year-old arrested, police say
A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Kara Hyde
23-year-old Hamilton woman missing since early December
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.
Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio

Latest News

The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held...
UC Bearcats Band directors put on leave before Cotton Bowl
predator poachers thumb 3
11:00 p.m. - Predator Poachers - 12-29 MP4
Tyler Lee (left) is now burried next to his father, who died a few years ago, according to...
Family of West Price Hill shooting victim heartbroken as suspect faces charges
Donald Kerns [left] met Harold Moser [right] during their deployment in 1968.
Marine reconnects with Vietnam War buddy after searching for 50+ years
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
Woman seen on video using shopping cart to shatter Roselawn Wingstop’s window