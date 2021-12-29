Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a gut-wrenching scene in the closing minutes of Tuesday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Point guard Ricky Rubio fell to the court and clutched his left leg after a fourth-quarter drive. He was helped off the court by his teammates, unable to put any pressure on his injured leg.

Ricky Rubio was helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/QuNciWZB2y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

It’s unclear at this time how severe Tuesday night’s injury is, but Rubio did tear his ACL in the same leg at the start of his NBA career nearly a decade ago.

Rubio left the arena on crutches tonight after getting hurt.



It did not look good when he went down. He grabbed at his left knee, the same knee he tore the ACL in during his rookie season in 2012. https://t.co/hNm20xUWDY — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 29, 2021

Results of additional testing are expected on Wednesday.

From #Cavs PR: Ricky Rubio left tonight's game v. NOP with a left knee injury. He's currently being evaluated by #Cavs medical staff and an update is expected on Wednesday. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) December 29, 2021

Rubio got the start in place of Darius Garland, who entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols before Tuesday’s game. The veteran guard has been a critical part to Cleveland’s early-season success.

The 20-win Cavaliers team ended up falling to the Pelicans 108-104. They face the Wizards in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

