Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening delayed

The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.
The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The John A. Roebling Bridge reopening is being delayed for three weeks, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The bridge’s target reopening date is now Jan. 24, KYTC announced Wednesday.

The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.

Engineers determined more repairs were needed, which meant the reopening date needed to be pushed back.

A pedestrian sidewalk will remain open during the closure, KYTC says.

