Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Suspect held without bail after severed head found in truck

Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of...
Eric Holland, 57, is charged with murder after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving.(Source: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor in Las Vegas says a 57-year-old man jailed after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving has prior felony and federal criminal convictions dating to the 1980s in states including California, Texas and Nevada.

Eric Holland appeared in court Tuesday flanked by heavily armed security guards and an attorney temporarily appointed to his case. His attorney later declined to comment.

Holland is being held without bail.

He was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop on an allegedly stolen truck in Las Vegas. Police say he tried to flee the scene but was taken into custody. Officers discovered human remains, including a severed head, in the truck.

“The victim is literally cut into pieces,” said Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci in court. “His head is cut off.”

Holland’s alleged victim was identified as Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner says Miller died last Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was a homicide.

Holland is due again in court next week. He has not been asked to enter a plea.

He had been sought since May 2019 on an arrest warrant in a 2018 case in Las Vegas accusing him of embezzlement, identity theft, issuing false checks and theft, according to court records.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christmas after he was on the run for several...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy
An aggravated robbery suspect is in custody Tuesday morning after an overnight chase,...
Robbery suspect in custody after police chase, night chief says
Brandon Sparks first joined the Ross Township Fire Department as an explorer while he was still...
Ross Township firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) is assisted off the court by teammates during the...
Ricky Rubio leaves Tuesday’s game with leg injury; Cleveland Cavaliers await results of MRI
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?
FILE
Ohio’s minimum wage to increase for certain employees at start of 2022
The finding that nearly all of the cases so far are mild may be a reflection that this first...
Omicron mostly mild so far, CDC chief says