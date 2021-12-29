Teen runaway dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown: coroner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway earlier this month died Tuesday after she was shot on Christmas morning in downtown Cincinnati, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirms.

Desire Coston was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The coroner’s office ruled her death is a homicide.

Coroner officials confirm Desire was the victim critically hurt in a shooting about 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

It happened at the Gateway Plaza Apartments off West Ninth Street and Central Avenue.

Cincinnati police announced on Dec. 3 there was an active runaway warrant for the teen after she ran away from her Evanston foster home and refused to return.

She was last seen leaving the foster home on Kinney Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

Cincinnati police have not released information yet on her homicide.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

