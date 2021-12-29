Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club's dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.

The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.

“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

The dog show attracts competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February at Madison Square Garden. Last year it was moved to June and held at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show, beating out a whippet, a French bulldog, an old English sheepdog, a German shorthaired pointer, a Samoyed and a West Highland white terrier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christmas after he was on the run for several...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife at park dies at Hamilton County jail, sheriff’s office says
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown, 17-year-old arrested, police say
Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier
Parents charged with murder in death of 5-month-old Cincinnati boy

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Jury says it has reached verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death
The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening delayed