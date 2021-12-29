Celebration of Lights
Watch parties for UC Cotton Bowl game

The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.
The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.(AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s OK if you couldn’t travel to Dallas to see the UC Bearcats face off with the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.

There are plenty of local spots to enjoy the game with other fans.

Kickoff will be 3:30 p.m. Friday (New Year’s Eve).

Here’s a list of the watch parties advertised so far and most are offering all-day drink specials:

The St. Clair: Doors open at 2:30 pm.

Moerlein Lager House: Starts at 2:30 p.m. Reservation required.

Keystone Bar and Grill: Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

St. Bernard Pub: Starts at 2 p.m. Details on their Facebook page.

UC Alumni Association: Watch parties will be held in various cities around the nation. Locally, alumni can go to Cinemark Western Hills14 in Cincinnati. Other cities include Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland, Boston and San Francisco. Check here for all locations. Space is limited, so you are asked to RSVP as soon as possible.

Businesses and venues holding watch parties can submit details to FOX19 NOW by emailing desk@fox19.com.

