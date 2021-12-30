2021: Our most popular stories of the year in the Tri-State & beyond

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard to believe that 365 days have transpired since we declared 2020 a year “unlike any other”—crazy, groundbreaking, mostly awful.

Then came 2021, like a bad hangover. Still, the year was a full one, complete with its own gamut of tragedies, triumphs and quirky asides.

Without further ado...

Most viral stories of 2021

1. Bengals’ celebration video in Detroit - Oct. 19

Still can't stop watching this video 😂 at least he's getting tickets to a Bengals game! Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

2. Brittany Gosney - March 9

Gosney, accused of murdering her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson, appears in court for the first time. (link)

3. Kentucky tornadoes - Dec. 11

WOW. The intense last moments at our sister station WBKO in Bowling Green, Kentucky before a radar-confirmed tornado cut the signal https://t.co/mw2V0kcfpd pic.twitter.com/wvJst1S0Yr — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 11, 2021

4. Young girl’s body found - Aug. 22

Hamilton Township police say they’ve found the body of 4-year-old Emrie Schandorf-Woode in a pond. She went missing around noon from the Turning Leaf subdivision off U.S. 22. (link)

5. ‘Where are you going?’ - Nov. 22

"Where you going?"



Watch as a man now facing rape and kidnapping charges tries to get away from Blue Ash police officers >> https://t.co/yD7X23u6gQ pic.twitter.com/obYyioagKH — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) November 22, 2021

6. Backing up on the interstate? - Oct. 5

The Ohio Department of Transportation shared this video of a driver doing something that should NEVER be done. (link)

7. Roadside workers lucky to be alive - Dec. 9

A roadside crew of ODOT workers are lucky to be alive after a crash on Thursday in northern Ohio. “This has to stop!” (link)

8. Ethan the dog! - Jan. 31

Abandoned, dying dog left in parking lot continues care with Kentucky Humane Society. (link)

9. Welcome back, George! - Oct. 15

George and Amal Clooney arrive at Lunken Airport ahead of the 2021 International Freedom Conductor Awards at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. (link)

10. Prom king and queen controversy - April 21

School district backs choice of prom king, queen over some parent objections. (link)

Notable mentions of 2021

Nearly two million people followed an Ohio man and his exotic animals on TikTok. One of them tipped the authorities, and now his pet monkey "Mike" is in state custody. Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

#BREAKING The case involves a mother and two children, ages 3 and 5. Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, October 14, 2021

WOW! 🙌 Police cruisers lined up Tuesday night on Goodman Garage outside UC Medical Center, where ODNR Officer Kevin Behr is recovering after being shot >> https://bit.ly/3cfAfs8 “The vibe here is just amazing!" Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

#BREAKING - The Cincinnati Reds are headed to Iowa Posted by FOX19 on Monday, August 16, 2021

Fiona getting a little love from her care team Fiona may be 4 now but she's not too old to get a little love from her care team at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden! Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, March 11, 2021

On Tuesday a Facebook post went viral, spreading unfounded fears about the new ride. 🎢 A Kings Island spokesperson quickly explained what visitors actually saw going through the air. Posted by FOX19 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The owner of Linnie's Pub on Cincinnati's West Side says he's been flooded with responses on the public back-and-forth he's had with NBA star LeBron James. Posted by FOX19 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Most viral national stories of 2021

1. WOW: Some Florida beachgoers got an up-close look at a hammerhead shark on the gulf coast! (link)

2. Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns (link)

3. VIDEO: Back to mama! Two sweet little fawns needed a little help crossing the road to get back to their mom. (link)

4. Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kansas twins found more than 600 miles away. (link)

5. Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up. (link)

6. ‘It’s very offensive:’ Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees. (link)

7. ON THIN ICE?? Some Alabama folks decided to try their luck on a frozen swimming pool. (link)

8. Server surprised by massive tip after receiving homophobic note and no gratuity (link)

9. Live aerials from the massive pileup involves 100 vehicles on a Texas interstate, Fort Worth Fire Department referred to it as a “mass casualty incident.” (link)

10. “Eggate”: Some Ohio children received a lesson in bitter disappointment instead of a surprise from the Easter Bunny over the weekend. (link)

