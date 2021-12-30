Bengals activate Reader, Ray from Reserve/COVID-19 list
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals activated defensive tackle D.J. Reader from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Reader and defensive end Wyatt Ray, who was also activated Thursday, had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 since Christmas.
The Bengals (9-6) are in position to clinch the AFC North title and the playoff spot that comes with it on Sunday.
To do so, they will have to defeat the current No. 1 team in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4).
Sunday’s game begins at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.