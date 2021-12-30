Celebration of Lights
Bengals activate Reader, Ray from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals activated defensive tackle D.J. Reader from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Reader and defensive end Wyatt Ray, who was also activated Thursday, had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 since Christmas.

The Bengals (9-6) are in position to clinch the AFC North title and the playoff spot that comes with it on Sunday.

To do so, they will have to defeat the current No. 1 team in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4).

Sunday’s game begins at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.

