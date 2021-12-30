Celebration of Lights
Bengals in position to clinch AFC North, playoff spot Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a touchdown throws during the first...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a touchdown throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) can clinch the AFC North division title and a spot in the playoffs on Sunday.

The simplest path for the Bengals to be crowned division champs is to win. That is easier said than done given they are facing the top team in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4).

The Bengals could clinch their first AFC North title since 2015 with either of these three scenarios:

1) Bengals win

2) Bengals tie + Baltimore Ravens loss or tie

3) Ravens loss + Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers tie (Browns-Steelers play Monday night)

Multiple scenarios could play out Sunday that would clinch a playoff for Cincinnati, but not the division.

1) Bengals tie + Los Angeles Chargers loss + Las Vegas Raiders loss + Miami Dolphins loss or tie

2) Bengals tie + Chargers loss + Raiders loss + New England Patriots loss

3) Bengals tie + Chargers loss + Raiders tie + Dolphins loss or tie + Patriots win

4) Bengals tie + Chargers loss + Raiders tie + Patriots tie + Dolphins tie + Buffalo Bills win or tie

5) Bengals tie + Chargers loss + Raiders tie + Patriots loss + Dolphins win + Bills win or tie

There are other clinching scenarios for the Bengals that involve numerous tie games.

The Bengals are sure to get the Chiefs’ best shot since Kansas City is still fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs could lock up the top seed with a win combined with a Tennessee Titans loss or tie.

Sunday’s Week 17 game begins at 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

