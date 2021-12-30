Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown, 17-year-old arrested, police say
A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Kara Hyde
23-year-old Hamilton woman missing since early December
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.
Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Tyler Lee (left) is now burried next to his father, who died a few years ago, according to...
Family of West Price Hill shooting victim heartbroken as suspect faces charges
Donald Kerns [left] met Harold Moser [right] during their deployment in 1968.
Marine reconnects with Vietnam War buddy after searching for 50+ years