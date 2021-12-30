Celebration of Lights
Coach Fickell explains what Bearcats must do to defeat Alabama

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA...
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell coaches his players during practice for the Cotton Bowl NCAA football game, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Jared Goffinet, Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said the message to his team is simple, “play your best” to beat the defending champions.

In what has been a week-long buildup to the biggest game of the season, if not program history, Fickell knows what the No. 4 Bearcats must do to defeat No. 1 Alabama.

“Hey, these are the champs, and to beat the champs, you’re going to have to play your best,” Fickell said when asked about the message to his players.

For those wondering if the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide are overlooking this Group of Five team, the Alabama head coach praised UC and Fickell.

“They’re as good a team as we’ve played all year,” Saban said Thursday.

The Bearcats and Crimson Tide hit the field at 3:30 p.m. EST Friday, with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff Championship.

