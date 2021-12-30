Coach Fickell explains what Bearcats must do to defeat Alabama

ARLINGTON, Texas (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said the message to his team is simple, “play your best” to beat the defending champions.

In what has been a week-long buildup to the biggest game of the season, if not program history, Fickell knows what the No. 4 Bearcats must do to defeat No. 1 Alabama.

“Hey, these are the champs, and to beat the champs, you’re going to have to play your best,” Fickell said when asked about the message to his players.

For those wondering if the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide are overlooking this Group of Five team, the Alabama head coach praised UC and Fickell.

“They’re as good a team as we’ve played all year,” Saban said Thursday.

Nick Saban on what Luke Fickell has done at Cincinnati:



“I’m extremely impressed.”#Bearcats @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 30, 2021

The Bearcats and Crimson Tide hit the field at 3:30 p.m. EST Friday, with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff Championship.

