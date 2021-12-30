Family of West Price Hill shooting victim heartbroken as suspect faces charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As a suspect in a West Price Hill murder investigation sits in jail, the victim’s family is hoping the court case will bring them some answers.

Cincinnati police suspect Jack Grubbs, 18, shot and killed Tyler Lee, 18, in the 4300 block of Cappel Drive on Dec. 21.

Lee’s aunt, Gypsy Walls, says the loss leaves a huge hole in his family member’s hearts that cannot be filled.

“He was meeting another friend at the guy’s house who [allegedly] shot him ‘cause a bunch of them stayed there, so he was meeting a kid, and the kid who shot him pulled up, so we don’t know how he knew right when my nephew was walking up,” Walls said. “We don’t know who all was involved. We don’t know anything of that sort yet.”

According to Walls, Lee did not see it coming because he and Grubbs had been friends and at one time roommates.

Police have not shared any information about a possible motive in the case, but Walls said that no matter what the explanation is, it was a senseless crime.

“That was more of a betrayal on top of, it’s already a tragic situation,” she said. “It’s not worth it. Like nothing in this world is worth taking a life and losing your life.”

Jack Grubbs' case is set to go before a grand jury on Jan. 7. (WXIX)

Lee’s loved ones say the community showed up to support them at the funeral services on Wednesday.

“It was amazing. There was at least 100 people or more there,” Walls said.

Walls noted that Lee’s father, David, died several years ago.

Although it has been difficult for the family to deal with both tragedies, Walls said it is fitting that Lee and his father are now buried side-by-side.

“Comforting to know though cause that was his [Lee’s] favorite person,” Walls said.

Court records show that Grubbs was arraigned on a murder charge on Wednesday.

His case is set to go before a grand jury on Jan. 7. He is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.