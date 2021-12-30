Celebration of Lights
First Alert Weather Day: Friday night into Saturday

Spotty showers today. Steady rain arrives Friday around 9 p.m.
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You probably won’t need your umbrella for the next several hours. Most of the Tri-State will remain overcast, but rain chances are low for much of the day today. Highs are expected to reach the mid 50s with some afternoon clearing. Our overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days. New Year’s Eve Friday will be warm with highs reaching the low 60s with only light rain early in the day. Rain chances increase dramatically late Friday night. By late evening, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely.

Rain continues into New Year’s Day with heavy rain and thunderstorms through much of the morning hours. It will remain warm Saturday with rain tapering off by evening. At this point, we are expecting around two inches of rain on Saturday.

It will be blustery and frigid on Sunday. Winds will be gusty at times as high as 30 miles per hour. Temperatures take a tumble out of the 40s at dawn and into the upper 20s by afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens. Monday is cold but dry and sunny with a high of 35. However, mild weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

