First Alert Weather Days: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday into Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather has been issued for Friday and Saturday as the Tri-State is expected to see heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms.

Through 9 p.m. Friday, the Tri-State will see cloudy skies, light rain possible and warm weather with highs in the low 60s.

Any time after 9 p.m. is when heavy rain moves through the region with thunderstorms possible at times.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in a marginal threat for severe storms, which is a 1/5 on their scale. However, that is an increased threat, meaning there is a chance for damaging winds and hail.

An isolated tornado is unlikely here at home, but there is a threat for tornadoes southwest of the Tri-State.

Rain continues into New Year’s Day with heavy rain and thunderstorms through much of the morning hours.

It will remain warm Saturday with rain tapering off by evening.

Heavy rain is almost certain with 2″ possible by the time it ends Saturday evening.

