Funeral arrangements set for Ross Township firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The funeral arrangements for the Ross Township firefighter who died Monday in a motorcycle crash have been announced.

Brandon Sparks’ visitation services will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home at 4032 Hamilton-Cleves Road, according to the Butler County Incident Management Team.

Visitation will end at 5 p.m.

There will be additional parking at Flub’s Ice Cream Shop, which is across the street from the funeral home.

The funeral for Sparks will be the following day starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

The burial will take place at 4033 Layhigh Road in Fairfield.

Sparks, 23, died when he wrecked his motorcycle in the 5600 block of Stillwell Road around 11 p.m. Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

Sparks was trying to go around a curve when his motorcycle went off the road, the report shows.

The motorcycle hit a fence and embankment, spun, which caused Sparks to fall off, deputies wrote in the report.

The report said Sparks was not wearing a helmet.

The 23-year-old had been with the Ross Township Fire Department for five years.

Sparks is survived by his parents and two children.

