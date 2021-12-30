Celebration of Lights
Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1

(WAVE 3 News)
By Dakota Makres and Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky legislature passed a bill earlier this year placing a co-pay cap on insulin.

State Representative Adam Bowling posted on Facebook that the cap will take place on Saturday, January 1.

He said all insulin paid for through a private health insurance plan will have a co-pay of no more than $30 a month for a 30 day supply.

“This will be a great relief to many insulin users who have seen their co-pays increase out of sight, leaving many to have to choose between getting their medicine or spending their dollars on groceries, gas, utilities, etc,” he said.

Bowling added this is for all plans in the Commonwealth other than Medicaid or Medicare.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

