Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Marine reconnects with Vietnam War buddy after searching for 50+ years

Donald Kerns [left] met Harold Moser [right] during their deployment in 1968.
Donald Kerns [left] met Harold Moser [right] during their deployment in 1968.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It took five decades, but a Marine finally managed to track down a fellow Leatherneck he served with in Vietnam after years of searching.

Donald Kerns first met Harold Moser during their deployment in 1968.

“He [Moser] was the mechanic and I was the operator,” Kerns said.

The two became quick friends during their time in Vietnam, according to Kens.

After six months of knowing each other, Kerns was discharged back to the states because his dad died.

Kerns, unaware if Moser survived the war, looked for his friend for 53 years.

Phone calls, ads in papers, books, and Marine publications went unanswered.

Just as Kerns said he was about to give up, a Christmas miracle happened.

Two days before Christmas, Kerns’ son found Moser.

“It brought tears to my eyes,” Kerns said of the news.

After 53 years of searching, they finally talked on the phone.

“He [Moser] said, ‘I don’t know how anybody would look for me that any years,’” Kerns recalled from their conversation.

So, why was Kerns determined to find Moser? It goes back to the bond the two formed during the Vietnam War.

“He meant more than a brother to me,” Kerns said.

FOX19 NOW tried contacting Moser on Wednesday but did not hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christmas after he was on the run for several...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown, 17-year-old arrested, police say
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.
Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio

Latest News

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
Woman seen on video using shopping cart to shatter Golf Manor Wingstop’s window
The suspect is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Murder, assault charges filed against man after Clinton County shooting
The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening delayed
Charles Leonard, 34 was shot in Evanston on July 30, 2019, and later died at the hospital.
Arrest made in connection with 2019 Evanston homicide