Ohio adopts reduced quarantine, isolation guidelines from CDC

The new guidelines halve quarantine times for asymptomatic people.
The Ohio Department of Health will follow the CDC's reduced guidelines on quarantines and...
The Ohio Department of Health will follow the CDC's reduced guidelines on quarantines and isolation.(WRDW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday announced it will adopt the CDC’s new quarantine and isolation guidelines.

On Monday the CDC cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days. It also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

“Evidence shows that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to symptom onset, and in the 2-3 days after symptoms begin,” explained ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

“The CDC’s updated quarantine and isolation guidance takes the latest science and evidence into consideration, with a focus on testing, masking, and symptom monitoring – similar to Ohio’s reduced quarantine guidelines in the state’s ‘mask to stay’ and ‘test to play’ guidance.”

The Ohio Department of Health has released a flow chart (below) based on the CDC’s updated guidance following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 5 days regardless of vaccination status or symptoms.

However, if symptoms are improving, isolation may end on day six following symptom onset or a positive COVID-19 test. The person must consistently wear a mask for the next five days.

ODH has also updated K-12 school quarantine guidance including “mask to stay” and “test to play” timelines accordingly.

