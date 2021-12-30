Celebration of Lights
Ohio father fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder, police say

(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family’s Ohio home after he mistook her for an intruder.

Authorities say the mother called 911 after the shooting in Columbus around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated.

In a recording of the 911 call, the father asks his daughter what she was doing, and both parents beg for Janae Hairston to wake up.

The daughter was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

