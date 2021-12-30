Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Ohio’s per capita COVID-19 hospitalization rate is highest in United States

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s coronavirus-related hospitalization count continues to climb at a startling rate.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 5,356 people were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ohio; the highest number reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

According to Dr. Robert Wylie, chief medical operations officer at the Cleveland Clinic, the per capita hospitalization rate in Ohio is the highest in the entire country.

“Adjusted for the size of the population, that is the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID for any state in the United States,” Dr. Wylie said during a statewide health briefing with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday.

The positivity rate for testing is also among the two highest in the country, according to Dr. Wylie.

Gov. DeWine ordered for the deployment of more than 2,250 Ohio National Guard members to assist in the state’s hospitals, particularly in the northern region where facilities have been hit the hardest with a surge of COVID-19 patients.

“It should give people confidence that everybody is on the same page here. Let’s deploy them where they are needed the most,” Gov. DeWine said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown, 17-year-old arrested, police say
A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Sgt. Richard Burkhardt with Hamilton police confirms Michael Maloney was arrested Monday in...
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Kara Hyde
23-year-old Hamilton woman missing since early December

Latest News

The Ohio Department of Health will follow the CDC's reduced guidelines on quarantines and...
Ohio adopts reduced quarantine, isolation guidelines from CDC
Schools begin the new semester next week.
Some Tri-State school districts opting for mask mandates to begin semester
The Taft Museum of Art will pause all in-person tours, events, and public programs from Jan. 3...
Taft Art Museum second in Tri-State to shut down temporarily to give staff a break
Kentucky insulin co-pay cap takes effect on Jan. 1