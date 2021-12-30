Celebration of Lights
Some Tri-State school districts opting for mask mandates to begin semester

Schools begin the new semester next week.
Schools begin the new semester next week.(Tony Geftos)
By Andrea Medina
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several school districts across the Tri-State are choosing to begin the spring semester with mandatory masking.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged schools to adopt their own mask mandate for when kids return to classrooms next week.

“Kids go back to school on Monday [Jan. 3]. Parents, have your kids wear a mask. I know that people don’t want to do that, but that is the safest thing,” Gov. DeWine said. “Superintendents, school boards, school administrators, please consider putting a mask mandate.”

Princeton City Schools will be one of the districts following the governor’s advice.

Superintendent Tom Burton says the Jan. 4 start of the semester will stay the course.

In-person learning will continue, and masks will stay mandatory for all.

“We made the decision to stay masked because of the new variant just to see what’s going on,” Burton explained. “So, we’ve maintained our mandate masking policy and we’re going to continue to do that.”

Cincinnati Public Schools will also have a mask mandate in place when students return to school on Jan. 3.

CPS Spokesperson Fran Russ is also encouraging students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reading Schools is taking a different approach.

Superintendent Jason Enix says masks will be optional for students when they start the semester on Jan. 3.

FOX19 NOW is awaiting a response from districts like Mason, Forest Hills, and Loveland to find out their masking policies for the upcoming semester.

