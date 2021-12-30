Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after a woman and her 18-month-old son were burned with hot oil during a break-in at their Hamilton home, police confirm.

Sgt. Richard Burkhardt says Michael Maloney, 41 was arrested by Covington police on a warrant Wednesday.

He says several tips helped police track Maloney down.

Jayla Witt has been in a burn unit in Dayton since the Dec. 21 incident where someone broke into her home in the 1700 block of Grand Boulevard around 7:50 a.m. and burned her with hot oil, Hamilton police aid.

Witt called 911 and said an intruder poured something on her and her son while they were sleeping, Sgt. Burkhardt said.

The suspect also poured the oil onto Jayla’s 18-month-old son but family members say he is doing okay.

Maloney is currently facing two counts of felonious assault, Burkhardt said.

There is no word on a motive for the attack at this point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.