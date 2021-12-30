Celebration of Lights
Taft Art Museum second in Tri-State to shut down temporarily to give staff a break

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Taft Museum of Art will pause all in-person tours, events, and public programs from Jan. 3 to Jan. 13 in response to the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors.

Events and programs will be rescheduled or held virtually and ticket holders will be notified of cancellations and/or rescheduled dates. Refunds will be honored, museum officials say.

In the meantime, the museum’s permanent collection can be viewed on the Taft’s website and through the self-guided Taft historic house virtual tour.

Museum officials say all staff will continue full employment and receive regular pay and benefits during the closure.

On Monday,

