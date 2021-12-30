Teen murder suspect in 16-year-old’s shooting has long record, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The 17-year-old male charged with murder in the Christmas morning shooting of 16-year-old Desire Coston will remain locked up at the Hamilton County juvenile detention center, a magistrate said Thursday.

A juvenile prosecutor said during a brief hearing Rico Pryor has a lengthy record and they want to bind this case over to adult court, where he would face harsher penalties if convicted.

The magistrate scheduled a Jan. 10 preliminary hearing before Juvenile Court Judge Melissa Power. The judge also will eventually decide whether to turn him over to adult court.

Pryor’s attorney unsuccessfully urged the magistrate to release Pryor on house arrest with an electronic monitoring unit.

“When I spoke with him he became very emotional. He strongly denies these allegations,” Pryor’s lawyer said.

Cincinnati police have not said publicly why they charged Pryor with murder in Desire’s death.

Desire was found shot Christmas morning at Gateway Plaza Apartments on West Ninth Street and Central Avenue when officers responded to a 911 call at 11:16 a.m. about a person shot, homicide investigators wrote in a news release.

The Western Hills High School student was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. She remained there until she died on Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.

Earlier Tuesday, before Desire died, police charged Pryor in connection with her shooting.

They charged him with one count each of felonious assault and having weapons under disability and two counts of receiving stolen property, court records show.

The receiving stolen property charges are related to two stolen 9-mm handguns recovered from the scene of Desire’s shooting, according to Heather Chura, the juvenile court spokeswoman.

She said she had no information about who reported the guns stolen.

Pryor is prohibited from having guns due to a previous felony conviction, according to Chura.

Pryor also was charged with receiving stolen property earlier this year, in February 2021, and in October 2020, court records state.

The February 2021 charge involved a stolen gun as well, court records show.

This is all the latest in a long string of arrests for Pryor so far in his short life, a copy of his “Hamilton County Juvenile Court Record of Complaints” as of Wednesday.

With the murder count, Pryor has now been charged in juvenile court 34 times and convicted 17 times, Chura said.

“The youth’s continued residence in or return to the home would be contrary to the youth’s best interest and welfare due to the following: Juvenile’s alleged behaviors place himself and the community at risk of serious physical harm,” Pryor’s record of complaints stated after he appeared in court Wednesday on the other charges related to Desire’s shooting.

In a year of near-record homicides due to mostly gun violence in Cincinnati, Pryor is now one of 16 juveniles facing murder charges, police confirm.

Desire had just one contact with juvenile court, according to Chura.

Police tweeted out an alert about her on Dec. 3 after she ran away from her foster home on Kinney Avenue in Evanston on Nov. 27.

The teen refused to return, according to police. She texted her foster mom and said she wanted to stay with her aunt.

Desire’s relatives told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday she had returned to her foster home before Christmas.

A police spokeswoman, Emily Szink, confirmed that Thursday. She said she was not sure when Desire went back, but the investigating officer requested the runaway case be closed on Dec. 13.

Now, Desire is the city of Cincinnati’s 93rd homicide victim of the year.

That’s just one killing shy of the all-time record of 94 homicides in a single year in Cincinnati, which the city reached last year.

