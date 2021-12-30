Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation.

De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting our way through this.”

After banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic, city officials announced plans previously for a scaled-back New Year’s bash with smaller crowds and vaccinations required.

The city’s next mayor, Eric Adams, will take the oath of office in Times Square shortly after the ball drops.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown, 17-year-old arrested, police say
A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Kara Hyde
23-year-old Hamilton woman missing since early December
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.
Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio

Latest News

Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
RAW: Crews install '2022' at Times Square
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
3 people arrested after allegedly stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each in Arizona