UC Bearcats Band directors put on leave before Cotton Bowl

The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held...
The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held along Freedom Way at The Banks.(Gary Landers | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Two of the highest-ranking officials within the University of Cincinnati’s bands program were recently placed on leave for unknown reasons.

UC Bearcat Bands Head Director Christopher Nichter and Associated Director Nicholas Angelis were placed on temporary leave on Dec. 17, Dean of Students Juan Guardia wrote in a message to Bearcat Bands members on Dec. 21, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“This will not impact Bearcat Bands participation in the Cottonbowl (sic),” Guardia wrote. “I understand how important and invaluable this experience is for all of you and the time commitment and sacrifices you have put into our program.”

Guardia didn’t provide any details in his message as to why Nichter and Angelis were put on leave. The message also doesn’t state how long the two directors are expected to be gone.

The Enquirer was unable to reach Guardia Wednesday night. A university spokesperson has yet to respond to an email seeking comment.

The announcement came just weeks before the Bearcats face off against College Football Playoff’s No. 1 ranked Alabama in Friday afternoon’s Cotton Bowl.

According to his Linkedin page, Nichter is the 14th director of Bearcat Bands. He was hired on to the position in June 2017. Prior to his role at UC, Nichter was assistant director of bands at West Virginia University for 10 academic years.

Angelis has been with Bearcat Bands since 2005, according to the university’s website. He’s been involved in drum corps activity since 1979 and has taught marching bands and drum corps across the country.

