Warm December continues but winter returns this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This December we will and already have broken several records. This historic month will end just as it has been most of the month: warm. We will see a few light showers today and tomorrow. Today the high will be 55 with some afternoon clearing. New Years Eve will be warm with highs in the low 60s and only light rain early in the day. By late evening, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely. Rain continues into New Years Day with heavy rain and thunderstorms through much of the morning hours. It will remain warm Saturday with rain tapering off by evening. Rainfall totals have come down some since the last model runs but we still expect around two inches of rain Saturday.

Sunday winter returns. It will be blustery with gusts as high as 30mph. We will see temperatures fall from near 40 at dawn to the upper 20s in the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens. Monday is cold but dry and sunny with a high of 35. However, mild weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

