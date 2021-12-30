Woman seen on video using shopping cart to shatter Golf Manor Wingstop’s window

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a woman they say used a shopping cart to shatter the front window of the Wingstop on E. Seymour Avenue.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, the woman was seen on surveillance video grabbing a Roses shopping cart and then pushing it into the Wingstop window, according to police.

Wingstop’s window shattered, causing $734 in damage, police said.

Police described the incident as an “intentional act.”

Employees at the Wingstop told FOX19 NOW they have no clue as to why the woman broke the restaurant’s window.

Call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the woman pictured below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.