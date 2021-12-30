Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Woman seen on video using shopping cart to shatter Golf Manor Wingstop’s window

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.
Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a woman they say used a shopping cart to shatter the front window of the Wingstop on E. Seymour Avenue.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, the woman was seen on surveillance video grabbing a Roses shopping cart and then pushing it into the Wingstop window, according to police.

Wingstop’s window shattered, causing $734 in damage, police said.

Police described the incident as an “intentional act.”

Employees at the Wingstop told FOX19 NOW they have no clue as to why the woman broke the restaurant’s window.

Call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the woman pictured below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Loveland man is arrested for causing a series of booms that could be heard miles away.
Loveland man arrested for causing mysterious ‘booms’ in Miami Township, police say
Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says
Jesse Meckley was arrested the week leading up to Christmas after he was on the run for several...
Man charged with molesting girls caught in Indiana after fleeing area months ago
Cincinnati police at the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day.
Teen dies from Christmas morning shooting Downtown, 17-year-old arrested, police say
ODNR shares rare photo of bobcats traveling together in southern Ohio.
Incredibly rare photo shows five bobcats together in southern Ohio

Latest News

Donald Kerns [left] met Harold Moser [right] during their deployment in 1968.
Marine reconnects with Vietnam War buddy after searching for 50+ years
The suspect is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Murder, assault charges filed against man after Clinton County shooting
The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.
Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening delayed
Charles Leonard, 34 was shot in Evanston on July 30, 2019, and later died at the hospital.
Arrest made in connection with 2019 Evanston homicide