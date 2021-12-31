Celebration of Lights
Bearcats suffer first loss of season against Alabama in Cotton Bowl

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The No. 4 University of Cincinnati Bearcats’ undefeated season came to an end in the Cotton Bowl with a 27-6 loss against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This was a historic time for UC Bearcats. They were the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff.

