Bearcats suffer first loss of season against Alabama in Cotton Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The No. 4 University of Cincinnati Bearcats’ undefeated season came to an end in the Cotton Bowl with a 27-6 loss against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

That's game from Arlington, TX.



Alabama 27, #Bearcats 6.



Tide ran for more than 300 yards. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 31, 2021

This was a historic time for UC Bearcats. They were the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff.

What a special season.



Thank you Cincinnati for having our back all year.



Thank you @GoBearcatsFB for making us believe. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S5VTcfWdTz — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) December 31, 2021

#Bearcats make a play.



Bryan Cook intercepts Bryce Young. UC has momentum and the UC fan section has come alive.



It's the first turnover of the game. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 31, 2021

Desmond Ridder has come alive.



But field goals against 'Bama... — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 31, 2021

