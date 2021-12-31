Celebration of Lights
CDC investigates E. coli outbreak in packaged salads, 2 cases in Ohio

The outbreak is related to two brands of salads.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CDC has released a food safety alert after an outbreak of E. Coli infections.

As of now, 13 people have been infected with E. coli in six states, two of which were in Ohio. Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The outbreak is linked to “Simple Truth Organic brand” and “Nature’s Basket brand Organic Power Greens” with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Check your refrigerator and freezer, and throw any away. The product, Organic Power Greens salad, is a mix of organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard and can be found at Fred Meyer, QFC, and Giant Eagle.

The CDC believes the true number of sick people to be far higher as most people recover without medical care or are not tested for E. Coli.

The CDC offers the following precautions to take:

      • Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled salads
      • If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection,talk to your healthcare provider and write down what you ate in the week before you got sick.

Symptoms of E. coli usually include: severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.

