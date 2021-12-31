Celebration of Lights
Covington man facing attempted murder charge in custody, police say

Donte Cammon
Donte Cammon(Covington Police Department)
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington man is in custody three days after stabbing his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Donte Cammon, 39, was taken into custody Friday on a charge of attempted murder, Covington police said.

Police had been looking for Cammon for several days.

He is accused of stabbing the woman three times with a knife outside a Covington cold shelter on Scott Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Officers found her unresponsive with stab wounds to her chest and upper back, according to a police report.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says she is expected to survive.

The stabbing was caught on a surveillance camera and seen by several witnesses, according to police. Officers also say they found the knife at the scene.

Cammon and the woman had ended a 10-month relationship that same day, police discovered.

Cammon served time previously on charges of felony assault and robbery in Hamilton County.

“[He] hasn’t been out of prison that long,” Sanders said. “The information I received indicates he shot at police on a prior occasion, so this is somebody who is very dangerous.”

Cammon is currently being held at the Hamilton County Detention Center, according to Covington police.

If you have information on Cammon’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Covington police at 859-292-2222.

