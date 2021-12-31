Covington man facing attempted murder charge in custody, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington man is in custody three days after stabbing his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Donte Cammon, 39, was taken into custody Friday on a charge of attempted murder, Covington police said.

Police had been looking for Cammon for several days.

He is accused of stabbing the woman three times with a knife outside a Covington cold shelter on Scott Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Officers found her unresponsive with stab wounds to her chest and upper back, according to a police report.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says she is expected to survive.

The stabbing was caught on a surveillance camera and seen by several witnesses, according to police. Officers also say they found the knife at the scene.

Cammon and the woman had ended a 10-month relationship that same day, police discovered.

Cammon served time previously on charges of felony assault and robbery in Hamilton County.

“[He] hasn’t been out of prison that long,” Sanders said. “The information I received indicates he shot at police on a prior occasion, so this is somebody who is very dangerous.”

Cammon is currently being held at the Hamilton County Detention Center, according to Covington police.

