FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY begins tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight through Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. We will see some light rain early today but overall it will be cloudy and warm. High 60. Rain becomes widespread and heavy after midnight. The heaviest rain will be in our southernmost counties (mostly in Kentucky) where a flash flood watch is in effect from tonight through 10pm Saturday. As much as three inches will fall in those areas. High water could be an issue along with damaging winds. Rain will taper off Saturday evening but it is still mild with a high of 60.

The big drop in temperatures will happen Sunday when we go from mid 40s at dawn to near 30 by the afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 20s and teens. If you are heading to the game at Paul Brown Stadium, wear all the layers!

Monday is cold but dry with a high of 34. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and dry before snow arrives Thursday. It is too soon to call for totals on that snowfall but we will be updating that forecast as we get closer. It appears with the new year comes the arrival of winter weather!

