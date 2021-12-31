Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms arrive late tonight

Mild today. Steady rain arrives tonight
By Olga Breese
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mild and mainly dry today with highs around 60 degrees. Today and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Rain develops around 10 p.m. and becomes heavy overnight. The heaviest rain is expected to fall across our southernmost counties (mainly in Kentucky) where a flash flood watch is in effect from tonight through 10 p.m. on Saturday. As much as three inches will fall in those areas. High water could be an issue along with damaging winds.

Rain continues into New Year’s Day with heavy rain and thunderstorms through much of the morning hours. It will remain warm Saturday with rain tapering off by evening. At this point, we are expecting around two inches of rain on Saturday.

It will be blustery and frigid on Sunday. Winds will be gusty at times as high as 30 miles per hour. Temperatures take a tumble out of the 40s at dawn and into the upper 20s by afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens. Monday is cold but dry and sunny with a high of 35. However, mild weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held...
UC Bearcats Band directors put on leave before Cotton Bowl
Sgt. Richard Burkhardt with Hamilton police confirms Michael Maloney was arrested Monday in...
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Ohio father fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder, police say
17-year-old Rico Pryor is charged with murder in the Christmas morning shooting of 16-year-old...
Teen murder suspect in 16-year-old’s shooting convicted of multiple crimes: court docs
Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
There is no skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing through Monday.
Perfect North Slopes closed due to warm weather
See when the rain tapers off
Heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight through tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY begins tonight