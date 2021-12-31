First Alert Weather Day: Rain and storms arrive late tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mild and mainly dry today with highs around 60 degrees. Today and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. Rain develops around 10 p.m. and becomes heavy overnight. The heaviest rain is expected to fall across our southernmost counties (mainly in Kentucky) where a flash flood watch is in effect from tonight through 10 p.m. on Saturday. As much as three inches will fall in those areas. High water could be an issue along with damaging winds.

Rain continues into New Year’s Day with heavy rain and thunderstorms through much of the morning hours. It will remain warm Saturday with rain tapering off by evening. At this point, we are expecting around two inches of rain on Saturday.

It will be blustery and frigid on Sunday. Winds will be gusty at times as high as 30 miles per hour. Temperatures take a tumble out of the 40s at dawn and into the upper 20s by afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens. Monday is cold but dry and sunny with a high of 35. However, mild weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.