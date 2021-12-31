Celebration of Lights
First Alert Weather: Ringing in the rain for New Year’s

By Ashley Smith and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread and heavy rain will move in after midnight early New Year’s Day for a rain-soaked start to 2022.

That makes Friday night and Saturday a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible starting after midnight, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Ashley Smith.

Showers will continue through New Year’s Day.

The heaviest rain and thunderstorms are expected through most of the morning.

A Flood Watch will go into effect for parts of the Tri-State Friday night into late Saturday.

The advisory covers Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana and the following northern Kentucky counties: Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton. Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in a marginal threat for severe storms, which means there’s a slight chance for damaging winds and hail.

An isolated tornado is unlikely here, but there is a threat for tornadoes southwest of the Tri-State.

Saturday weather
Saturday weather(WXIX)
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday.(WXIX)

Then, temperatures will plunge from the 60s Friday and Saturday into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Frigid wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and teens.

Looking ahead to next week, snow is in the forecast by Thursday.

