First Alert Weather: Rainy start to New Year, flooding possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Widespread and heavy rain will move in after midnight early New Year’s Day for a rain-soaked start to 2022.

That makes Friday night and Saturday a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

As much as 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible this weekend, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Ashley Smith.

Showers will continue through New Year’s Day.

The heaviest rain and thunderstorms are expected through most of the morning.

Flooding is a risk for our southernmost counties.

A Flood Watch will go into effect Friday night into late Saturday for Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana and the following northern Kentucky counties: Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton. Bracken, Robertson, Mason and Lewis.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Tri-State in a marginal threat for severe storms, which means there’s a chance for damaging winds and hail.

An isolated tornado is unlikely, but there is a threat for tornadoes in our southernmost counties.

Then, temperatures will plunge from the 60s Friday and Saturday into the 30s by Sunday morning.

Frigid wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and teens.

Looking ahead to next week, snow is in the forecast by Thursday.

