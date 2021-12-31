Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Grand Finale Restaurant closing after decades of business

The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook.
The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The historic Grand Finale Restaurant is closing its doors after 46 years of business.

The Sharon Road restaurant announced the closure on New Year’s Eve on their Facebook.

The post did not say why they are closing.

Hundreds of people commented on Grand Finale Restaurant’s post not long after the announcement was made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held...
UC Bearcats Band directors put on leave before Cotton Bowl
Sgt. Richard Burkhardt with Hamilton police confirms Michael Maloney was arrested Monday in...
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Ohio father fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder, police say
Donte Cammon
‘Dangerous’ Covington man wanted on attempted murder charge
17-year-old Rico Pryor is charged with murder in the Christmas morning shooting of 16-year-old...
Teen murder suspect in 16-year-old’s shooting convicted of multiple crimes: court docs

Latest News

Donte Cammon
Covington man facing attempted murder charge in custody, police say
Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later...
Authorities say Ga. mother sex trafficked slain child
Kumar Rai
‘Intoxicated’ man hurt officer by resisting arrest: court docs
Michael Turi.
Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charge after urinating in Wendy’s drive-thru