Grand Finale Restaurant closing after decades of business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The historic Grand Finale Restaurant is closing its doors after 46 years of business.

The Sharon Road restaurant announced the closure on New Year’s Eve on their Facebook.

The post did not say why they are closing.

Hundreds of people commented on Grand Finale Restaurant’s post not long after the announcement was made.

