Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati throws Lady Gaga-inspired New Years Eve party

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is throwing a Lady Gaga-inspired New Year's Eve party Friday night.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is throwing a Lady Gaga-inspired New Year's Eve party Friday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati wants to see your “Poker Face” for New Year’s Eve at its Lady Gaga-inspired party Friday night.

This is the casino’s first big celebration since its grand reopening in October.

It’s free, open to anyone at least 21 and the fun all starts at 7 p.m.

The first 4,000 guests will receive Lady Gaga-themed sunglasses.

Lady Gaga lookalike models will be on the casino floor for photos and selfies.

Local artists Jenny Ustick, who created the mural at the valet entrance, and Matthew Dayler will be live painting Lady Gaga murals throughout the casino.

Kentucky Mules and Paloma will be served in specialty souvenir disco ball glasses.

A DJ will keep the music going all evening. There also will be a live performance by the Cassette Junkies in the Hard Rock Cafe. That starts at 9:30 p.m.

A balloon drop in the Rock Bar will happen at midnight.

Casino restaurants have extended hours for the celebration.

Check availability and make reservations by calling 513-250-3150 for availability and reservations.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held...
UC Bearcats Band directors put on leave before Cotton Bowl
Sgt. Richard Burkhardt with Hamilton police confirms Michael Maloney was arrested Monday in...
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Ohio father fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder, police say
17-year-old Rico Pryor is charged with murder in the Christmas morning shooting of 16-year-old...
Teen murder suspect in 16-year-old’s shooting convicted of multiple crimes: court docs
Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says

Latest News

The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.
UC Bearcats Cotton Bowl game: What you need to know
The heavy rain is expected to end by Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Rainy start to New Year, flooding possible
The Powerball jackpot is up to $500 million for the first drawing of 2022.
Powerball jackpot up to $500 million for first drawing of 2022
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell takes the field with his players before the first half of...
Luke Fickell wins Dodd Trophy for coach of the year