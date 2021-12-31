Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati throws Lady Gaga-inspired New Years Eve party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati wants to see your “Poker Face” for New Year’s Eve at its Lady Gaga-inspired party Friday night.

This is the casino’s first big celebration since its grand reopening in October.

It’s free, open to anyone at least 21 and the fun all starts at 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is going 'Gaga' (Lady Gaga that is!) for New Year’s Eve, its first big celebration since the October Grand Opening@MorganParrishTV says the first 4,000 guests get a free pair of Gaga-themed sunglasses

She's LIVE w/ a preview on FOX19 NOW Morning News pic.twitter.com/1j4Fdi4QYl — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 31, 2021

The first 4,000 guests will receive Lady Gaga-themed sunglasses.

Lady Gaga lookalike models will be on the casino floor for photos and selfies.

Local artists Jenny Ustick, who created the mural at the valet entrance, and Matthew Dayler will be live painting Lady Gaga murals throughout the casino.

Kentucky Mules and Paloma will be served in specialty souvenir disco ball glasses.

A DJ will keep the music going all evening. There also will be a live performance by the Cassette Junkies in the Hard Rock Cafe. That starts at 9:30 p.m.

A balloon drop in the Rock Bar will happen at midnight.

Casino restaurants have extended hours for the celebration.

Check availability and make reservations by calling 513-250-3150 for availability and reservations.

Sneak peak of what you can expect at the Hard Rock Casino tonight for their Lady Gaga themed party! #DiscoQueen🎉 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EIdeT4ps3W — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) December 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.