‘Intoxicated’ man hurt officer by resisting arrest: court docs

Kumar Rai
Kumar Rai(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is accused of injuring a Forest Park police officer during his arrest.

Kumar Rai is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County judge Friday on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was arrested Thursday in the 11000 block of Quailridge Drive in Forest Park, court records show.

Rai was “intoxicated” at the time and “aggressively” pulled away from officers, pulling one to the ground, Forest Park police wrote in his criminal complaint.

The officer suffered injuries to his knee and shoulder, according to court records.

Rai continued to resist police commands to stop and place his hands behind his back by pulling his arms under his body to hide them, police wrote in an affidavit.

