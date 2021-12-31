Luke Fickell wins Dodd Trophy for coach of the year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell is the 2021 recipient of the Dodd Trophy.

The trophy is touted as the sport’s most coveted coaching award. It goes out annually to the most successful head football coach who also embodies traits of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Officials announced Fickell as this year’s winner on Thursday evening.

Fickell and the Bearcats are in Dallas ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff.

It’s the program’s first CFP appearance and the first CFP appearance by a Group of Five team.

Fickell was named Home Depot Coach of the Year in early December.

He has also been named a finalist for the Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

College football’s other mainstay coaching award, the AP College Football Coach of the Year, was awarded to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

Fickell is 44-6 since the start of the 2018 season.

The program has also excelled academically. Eighty players received Academic All-AAC honors in 2021, and the Bearcats’ 990 APR (Academic Progress Rate) is tied for sixth in Division I.

Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder and senior wide receiver Alec Pierce were named First Team Academic All-Americans by CoSIDA after the 2021 fall semester. Junior offensive lineman Lorenz Metz and senior safety Bryan Cook were selected as Second Team Academic All-Americans by CoSIDA in the same term.

Since Fickell arrived in 2017, Cincinnati football has had a 100-percent graduation rate for players that stay at least four years.

Cincinnati has also won five of the last six AAC Team Academic Excellence Awards and posted a program-record GPA of 3.21 in the spring of 2021.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive The Dodd Trophy. Scholarship, leadership and integrity are all things that we try to instill in our players here at Cincinnati that I know were very important to Coach Dodd,” Fickell said.

“We’ve been fortunate to receive recognition this year for our successful season, but any awards or accolades are a credit to our entire team, especially our student-athletes, who worked incredibly hard in the offseason and this fall to get us to where we are today.”

The Dodd Trophy was established in 1976.

Winners from the previous two years are not eligible for the Dodd Trophy, nor are first-year coaches.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban won in 2014.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.