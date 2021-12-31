Man at large in Kentucky on attempted murder charge

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington man remains at large two days after stabbing his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Donte Cammon, 39, is wanted on a charge of attempted murder.

He’s accused of stabbing the woman three times with a knife outside a Covington cold shelter on Scott Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Officers found her unresponsive with stab wounds to her chest and upper back, according to a police report.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says she is expected to survive.

“She was rushed to [University of Cincinnati Medical Center] where she had life-saving surgery,” Sanders said.

The stabbing was caught on a surveillance camera and seen by several witnesses, according to police. Officers also say they found the knife at the scene.

Cammon and the woman had ended a ten-month relationship that same day, police discovered.

Sanders says Cammon’s criminal record makes him a threat to the public.

“This is somebody the public doesn’t want to mess with,” he said.

Cammon served time previously on charges of felony assault and robbery in Hamilton County.

“[He] hasn’t been out of prison that long,” Sanders said. “The information I received indicates he shot at police on a prior occasion, so this is somebody who is very dangerous.”

Tonight at 10p, Covington Police are looking for an attempted murder suspect. Donte Cammon, 39, is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend outside of a cold weather shelter on Tuesday. Do you know where he is? @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tmu7SmFo3G — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) December 31, 2021

Cammon is described as 6′1″ and 193 lbs.

Police are experiencing difficulty finding him in part because he could be experiencing homelessness—”[sleeping] at different locations, staying on people’s couches, staying in uninhabited buildings, things like that,” Sanders explained.

The prosecutor says Cammon is known to hang around Philadelphia Street in Covington.

He encourages anyone who sees Cammon to call 911 rather than approach him.

“People should use extreme caution around Mr. Cammon,” Sanders said.

If you have information on Cammon’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Covington police at (859) 292-2222.

