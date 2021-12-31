Mega Millions jackpot stands at $421 million for Friday drawing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $421 million for Friday’s drawing.

The cash option for the Friday evening jackpot is $290.9 million.

The Mega Millions has been growing since the last winner in Oct. 2021.

Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

