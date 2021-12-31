New COVID-19 testing site opens at Crossroads Church Westside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With people wanting in line for at COVID-19 testing sites, Crossroads Church Westside in Cleves is moving people through in as little as 10 minutes.

Kelsey and Chad Niedert said it took them just a few minutes to get through the testing line at Crossroads.

You can schedule an appointment between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to schedule your COVID-19 test.

