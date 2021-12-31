Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

New COVID-19 testing site opens at Crossroads Church Westside

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With people wanting in line for at COVID-19 testing sites, Crossroads Church Westside in Cleves is moving people through in as little as 10 minutes.

Kelsey and Chad Niedert said it took them just a few minutes to get through the testing line at Crossroads.

You can schedule an appointment between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to schedule your COVID-19 test.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held...
UC Bearcats Band directors put on leave before Cotton Bowl
Sgt. Richard Burkhardt with Hamilton police confirms Michael Maloney was arrested Monday in...
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Ohio father fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder, police say
Donte Cammon
‘Dangerous’ Covington man wanted on attempted murder charge
17-year-old Rico Pryor is charged with murder in the Christmas morning shooting of 16-year-old...
Teen murder suspect in 16-year-old’s shooting convicted of multiple crimes: court docs

Latest News

The Ohio Department of Health will follow the CDC's reduced guidelines on quarantines and...
Ohio adopts reduced quarantine, isolation guidelines from CDC
Schools begin the new semester next week.
Some Tri-State school districts opting for mask mandates to begin semester
19 News
Ohio’s per capita COVID-19 hospitalization rate is highest in United States
The Taft Museum of Art will pause all in-person tours, events, and public programs from Jan. 3...
Taft Art Museum second in Tri-State to shut down temporarily to give staff a break