Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charge after urinating in Wendy’s drive-thru

Michael Turi.
Michael Turi.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested shortly after a caller reported he relieved himself in a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Officers say that happened at the Wendy’s on North First Avenue around 9 Thursday night.

The caller said the man got out of his truck and urinated in the drive-thru. They also said he was hitting the drive-thru window and yelling at the employees.

The man left before officers arrived.

However, officers said they found the suspected truck going north on First Avenue.

Officers said they pulled the driver over after he crossed the center line and put his turn signal on for two blocks before turning left onto Heerdink.

Authorities say it was immediately apparent the driver, 74-year-old Michael Turi, was intoxicated.

They said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from his mouth. They also say he fell into his door while getting out of the truck.

Officials said Turi had a blood alcohol content of .140 after taking a portable breath test.

Turi was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The UC Marching Band performs during the University of Cincinnati's Homecoming Parade held...
UC Bearcats Band directors put on leave before Cotton Bowl
Sgt. Richard Burkhardt with Hamilton police confirms Michael Maloney was arrested Monday in...
Suspect arrested after woman, 18-month-old son burned with hot oil in Hamilton, police say
Ohio father fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder, police say
17-year-old Rico Pryor is charged with murder in the Christmas morning shooting of 16-year-old...
Teen murder suspect in 16-year-old’s shooting convicted of multiple crimes: court docs
Clayton Raines died Wednesday morning in the Hamilton County Justice Center, a spokesperson for...
Man accused of stabbing wife 20+ times dies in jail; he ‘wasn’t always a monster,’ she says

Latest News

Kumar Rai
‘Intoxicated’ man hurt officer by resisting arrest: court docs
The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.
UC Bearcats Cotton Bowl game: What you need to know
There is no skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing through Monday.
Perfect North Slopes closed due to warm weather
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is throwing a Lady Gaga-inspired New Year's Eve party Friday night.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati throws Lady Gaga-inspired New Years Eve party