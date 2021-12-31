Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charge after urinating in Wendy’s drive-thru

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested shortly after a caller reported he relieved himself in a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Officers say that happened at the Wendy’s on North First Avenue around 9 Thursday night.

The caller said the man got out of his truck and urinated in the drive-thru. They also said he was hitting the drive-thru window and yelling at the employees.

The man left before officers arrived.

However, officers said they found the suspected truck going north on First Avenue.

Officers said they pulled the driver over after he crossed the center line and put his turn signal on for two blocks before turning left onto Heerdink.

Authorities say it was immediately apparent the driver, 74-year-old Michael Turi, was intoxicated.

They said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from his mouth. They also say he fell into his door while getting out of the truck.

Officials said Turi had a blood alcohol content of .140 after taking a portable breath test.

Turi was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

