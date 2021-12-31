Celebration of Lights
Perfect North Slopes closed due to warm weather

There is no skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing through Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is closed the first weekend of 2022 due to the weather.

There is no skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

Temperatures remain warm for this time of year with highs in the 60s and 50s expected Friday and Saturday.

Rain that will be heavy and widespread at times will arrive overnight tonight and stick around through Saturday night.

A Flood Watch is up for part of the Tri-State Friday night through late Saturday night.

First Alert Weather: Rainy start to New Year, flooding possible

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

