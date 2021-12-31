Perfect North Slopes closed due to warm weather

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is closed the first weekend of 2022 due to the weather.

There is no skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

Temperatures remain warm for this time of year with highs in the 60s and 50s expected Friday and Saturday.

Rain that will be heavy and widespread at times will arrive overnight tonight and stick around through Saturday night.

A Flood Watch is up for part of the Tri-State Friday night through late Saturday night.

Operations suspended for Friday, December 31st, Saturday, January 1st and Sunday, January 2nd. After exhausting our snow base, Perfect North Slopes is closed for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. Re-opening planned for 1/3/22! pic.twitter.com/KEvU5jXyBq — Perfect North Slopes (@skiridetubepns) December 31, 2021

