Powerball jackpot up to $500 million for first drawing of 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Powerball jackpot is up to $500 million for the first drawing of 2022.

The cash option for the top prize Saturday night is $355.9 million.

Powerball’s jackpot has been growing since the last big winner of $699.8 million on Oct. 4.

Here’s a look at what the cash option payout could help you buy for a healthy start to 2022, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

3.8 million air fryers for you and your friends to try out new recipes

5.95 million meals weekly from a healthy food delivery service

438,596 yearly gym memberships

250 million gallons of purified water.

