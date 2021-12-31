Powerball jackpot up to $500 million for first drawing of 2022
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Powerball jackpot is up to $500 million for the first drawing of 2022.
The cash option for the top prize Saturday night is $355.9 million.
Powerball’s jackpot has been growing since the last big winner of $699.8 million on Oct. 4.
Here’s a look at what the cash option payout could help you buy for a healthy start to 2022, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
- 3.8 million air fryers for you and your friends to try out new recipes
- 5.95 million meals weekly from a healthy food delivery service
- 438,596 yearly gym memberships
- 250 million gallons of purified water.
