UC Bearcats Cotton Bowl game: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s finally game day for UC Bearcats as they face Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the national championship.

The kick-off is 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

We're ready to cheer on our @GoBEARCATS! Our coverage continues from Dallas this morning, leading up to the Cotton Bowl!

The #Bearcats take on the Crimson Tide at 3:30 P.M.

— Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) December 31, 2021

This is a historic time for UC Bearcats. They are the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff after finishing13-0.

The winner of the Cotton Bowl will play the winner of the Orange Bowl (Michigan Wolverines vs. George Bulldogs).

If you couldn’t travel to Texas to watch the Bearcats in person, there are plenty of local spots to enjoy the game with other fans.

Check out the front door to AT&T stadium ! — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 31, 2021

