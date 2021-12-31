Celebration of Lights
UC Bearcats Cotton Bowl game: What you need to know

The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.
The Bearcats will take on Alabama in Friday's Cotton Bowl game.(AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s finally game day for UC Bearcats as they face Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the national championship.

The kick-off is 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

This is a historic time for UC Bearcats. They are the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff after finishing13-0.

The winner of the Cotton Bowl will play the winner of the Orange Bowl (Michigan Wolverines vs. George Bulldogs).

If you couldn’t travel to Texas to watch the Bearcats in person, there are plenty of local spots to enjoy the game with other fans.

Watch parties for UC Cotton Bowl game

Be sure to stay with FOX19 NOW for live team coverage from Texas throughout the day on air and all our digital platforms.

