Area hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Luna Willett was born at St. Elizabeth Edgewood Family Birth Place at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's...
Luna Willett was born at St. Elizabeth Edgewood Family Birth Place at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day.(St. Elizabeth)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Area hospitals are welcoming the first babies born in the new year.

Healthcare workers with the St. Elizabeth in Edgewood say that Luna Willett was born at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

She weighs 8 lbs., 6.2 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

Healthcare workers with TriHealth say that Lenslee was born at 2:57 a.m. at Bethesda North Hospital-a TriHealth facility. Lenslee weighs six pounds, 9.8 ounces, and is 19 and half inches long. Healthcare workers say that the family is doing well.

Lenslee was born at 2:57 a.m. at Bethesda North hospital (Credit: TriHealth)
Lenslee was born at 2:57 a.m. at Bethesda North hospital (Credit: TriHealth) (WXIX)

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital welcomed their first baby at 8:08 a.m. They have not identified the baby at this time.

Good Samaritan Hospital is still waiting on their first baby of the year.

Mercy Health in Anderson welcomed a boy born at 12:07 a.m. The Fairfield Hospital welcomed a baby girl at 6:29 a.m. and the Mercy Health - West Hospital is still waiting on their first baby of the year.

